Aerosmith Push Back Album Release to November

Aerosmith have delayed the release date of their new album, Music From Another Dimension, to November. The album, the followup to 2001's Just Push Play, was originally scheduled to hit stores in August.

While no exact reason was given for the delay, there have been reports that Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were mixing parts of the album when the band hit the road earlier this month, according to Gibson.com.

Aerosmith and Cheap Trick are touring North America through August 8. See the full list of tour dates here, and check out their latest song, "Legendary Child," below.