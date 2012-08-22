Aerosmith Streaming New Song, "Lover Alot"

Aerosmith have just premiered the latest single from their upcoming 15th studio album. Stream "Lover Alot" via the SoundCloud player below.

"Lover Alot" is taken from the band's upcoming album, Music From Another Dimension!, which is slated for a November 6 release via Columbia Records.

The album marks a renewed focus on Aerosmith by frontman Steven Tyler, who recently announced his departure from American Idol to focus on the band.

“After some long ... hard ... thoughts, I’ve decided it’s time for me to let go of my mistress American Idol before she boils my rabbit,” Tyler said in an official statement. “I strayed from my first love, Aerosmith, and I’m back -- but instead of begging on my hands and knees, I got two fists in the air and I’m kicking the door open with my band."