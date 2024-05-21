“Designed to meet the exacting standards of today’s bassists”: Aguilar has overhauled some of its most iconic bass amps with some choice upgrades

Aguilar has updated its Tone Hammer and AG series bass amp lineups in a move that introduces new designs and sought-after updates to the collections.

It’s been more than three years since Aguilar was acquired by Korg USA, and the company is clearly keen on keeping apace other modern amp manufacturers by updating two of its most iconic lines for the modern bassist.

As such, the new Tone Hammer and AG Series units – available in two variants per family – have been drastically overhauled to include 21st century tech that is starting to become commonplace among other amp models.

Namely, both ranges now support Aguilar Cabinet Suite software. That means the new amps can all host either custom-designed Aguilar SL/DB cabinet impulse responses or third-party IRs for cab simulation powers, accessible through XLR and headphone outputs.

Elsewhere, expanded connectivity through USB-C and dual XLR outputs make the TH and AG amps considerably more versatile. As the brand explains, bassists can now utilize those aforementioned IRs while sending a pre-EQ signal to FOH.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Aguilar) (Image credit: Aguilar)

There’s also an auxiliary input and headphone outputs for silent practice, with dedicated mix controls making the cut to “fine-tune” the listening experience, and updated power sections.

It’s a set of appointments that wouldn’t be out of place on an amp from, say, Darkglass – another bass amp brand that was acquired by Korg back in May 2022.

Here, though, the Aguilar character is retained and bolstered, through the “transparent tone” of the AG amps and the “tube-like warmth” of the Tone Hammers.

As mentioned, there are two variations per family. The AG is available in 500 watt and 700 watt formats, both of which feature the brand’s “most comprehensive EQ set” comprising Bass, Low Mid, High Mid and Treble parameters. There are also Bright and Deep boost switches.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Aguilar) (Image credit: Aguilar)

Similarly, the Tone Hammers are again available in 500 and 700 watt platforms. Here, the amps are adjustable by way of Gain, Drive, Mid Level, Mid Freq, Bass and Treble controls.

It’s a pretty comprehensive upgrade from Aguilar, who have carefully reconfigured the two ranges to “meet the exacting standards of today’s bassists”.

Price-wise, the Tone Hammer and AG 500 and 700 are available now for $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Head over to Aguilar for more.