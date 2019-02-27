Alice in Chains Share “Rainier Fog” Lyric Video

Alice in Chains have shared the official lyric video for “Rainier Fog,” the title track of their 2018 album. You can check out the clip above.

Alice in Chains guitarist and singer Jerry Cantrell spoke to Guitar World last year about the song, calling it, “[A]n homage to the hometown and all of the folks in the area, and our lives and our careers. It felt like an apt title. And it’s a great song.”

He went on to discuss what he called an “Eddie Money” moment in “Rainier Fog”:

“There’s that guitar swell as it goes back into the third verse: wheeeern! It reminds me of ‘Shakin’ ’ [laughs] I remember telling that to the guys in the studio. But these are after-the-fact things. Something reminds me of ‘Fame’ and something else reminds me of ‘Locomotive Breath’ and something else reminds me of ‘Stranglehold.’ And you know, it’s okay to have your influences come through. Especially if you’ve already got your own voice. That shit’s gonna come through—it’s a natural part of the process. But you’re still gonna sound like you. So it’s cool making those connections.”

Alice in Chains recently announced a joint North American summer amphitheater tour, kicking off July 18th in Del Valle, Texas. Underoath will serve as the trek’s special guest, with Ho99o9 and FEVER 333 opening on select dates. You can check out the full itinerary here.