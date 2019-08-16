Alsip's Classic Series puts a new twist on timeless designs

C.R. Alsip is known for building impressive electric guitars like its Tejas Series, and now the Georgia-based company has introduced the Classic Series, its traditional take on popular classic shapes from the past.

The series features three models, the Classic-S, the Classic-T and the Classic-OS (offset), all custom-made at an affordable price point.

The guitars boast 25.5” scale, maple necks with 22-fret maple fingerboards, dual-action truss rods, Grover tuners and solid color finishes in standard and relic versions.

Classic-T (Image credit: courtesy of C.R. Alsip)

Tonewoods include sugar pine and alder, while available bridges are traditional T-style with compensated brass saddles, a Kluson traditional hardtail and a Kluson traditional tremolo.

Pickups are Seymour Duncan single coils, with the Classic-T and Classic-OS typically loaded with a Jerry Donahue Lead Tele pickup in the bridge and an Alnico II Pro Tele in the neck.

The Classic Series guitars are available for $1,595 each. For more information, head to C.R. Alsip.