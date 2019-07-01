Amazon Offering 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just two weeks away, but in advance of the annual bargain-extravaganza – which runs for 48 hours between July 15 and 16 – Amazon is offering music fans a great deal on its Amazon Music Unlimited service.

For just $0.99, you can enjoy a four month Amazon Music Unlimited membership - assuming you haven’t been a member before. This means unlimited access to Amazon's entire catalogue, from the guitar greats and beyond. The service comes with the added bonus of offline listening, hands-free control via Alexa and zero ads.

With highly-anticipated new albums on the way from Slipknot, Generation Axe and Tool, this is an offer not to be missed.

If you want to carry on beyond the initial four months the price will bump up to $7.99 per month but you can always cancel once you've signed up and enjoy four months of limitless listening pleasure.

Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day hub page for all the best Prime Day deals for guitarists.