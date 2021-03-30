Ampeg introduces the “powerful yet lightweight” Rocket Bass Series

Ampeg has announced its latest line of bass amps, the “powerful yet lightweight” Rocket Bass Series.

Comprising five models, the RB-108, RB-110, RB-112, RB-115 and RB-210 – in 1x8, 1x10, 1x12, 1x15 and 2x10 speaker configurations, respectively – the Rocket Bass Series delivers '60s-style looks and Ampeg Legacy preamp-driven tones.

Each amp in the line also boasts a three-band EQ (the RB-112 and up also sport Ultra Hi/Ultra Lo switches for added tonal shaping), as well as Ampeg's own Super Grit Technology (SGT) overdrive.

Other features include XLR line outputs on all models except the RB-108, auxiliary inputs and headphone outputs. Custom padded covers embroidered with Ampeg's logo are available for the RB-112, RB-115, and RB-210.

“With the introduction of Rocket Bass, Ampeg has an industry-leading series of amps for players at every step of their journey,” says Dino Monoxelos, Ampeg's Brand Marketing Manager.

“Simply put, we wanted to design the ultimate bass combos, sacrificing nothing in terms of tone or aesthetics. Most important, Rocket Bass is designed for the practical player that doesn’t want to give up stage-ready looks, roadworthy construction, and killer tone just because they prefer the practicality of a combo amp.”

The Rocket Bass Series will be available in spring 2021. See below for individual model pricing:

RB-108 – $209

RB-110 – $321

RB-112 – $559

RB-115 – $741

RB-210 – $909

For more information, and to hear samples of the amps in action, head over to Ampeg.