Andrew Watt celebrated his 30th birthday by hosting an all-star jam session with Post Malone, Rob Trujillo, Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith

Andrew Watt – production mastermind behind Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, Ordinary Man – marked his recent 30th birthday by hosting a star-studded jam session with Post Malone, Metallica's Rob Trujillo, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

A series of photos posted to Watt's Instagram page includes one of him and Malone seemingly having a head-to-head shred battle, with both offering their best Hendrix-style behind-the-head playing in front of a number of Orange amps.

Other shots include Rob Trujillo dialing in his tone, and wearing his bass guitar markedly higher than he usually does with thrash titans Metallica.

“DIRTY 30... best jam of all time,” Watt captioned the post.

Though there's no video footage of the jam itself, we're wondering if it included an in-person edition of Watt and Posty's fiery Cliffs of Dover guitar battle. Perhaps some clips are yet to surface...

In the meantime, peruse the photos of the star-studded jam session below.

DIRTY 30... best jam of all time @postmalone @chadsmithofficial @robtrujillo @taylorhawkinsofficial @chrischaneybass 📷 @davidmushegain WATT A photo posted by @thisiswatt on Oct 24, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT