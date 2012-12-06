Anthrax, Megadeth, Jack White and More Receive Grammy Nominations

Last night, the nominees for the 55th annual Grammy Awards were announced.

In the rock music category, Jack White led the way with three nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year for his debut solo album, Blunderbuss. White was also nominated for Rock Album of the Year, which will see him going up against Bruce Springsteen, the Black Keys, Coldplay and Muse.

Thrash metal is the theme of this year's Hard Rock/Metal Performance nominations, with Megadeth, Anthrax and Lamb of God all garnering nods, along with Iron Maiden, Marilyn Manson and Halestorm.

"I was watching The Dave Matthews Band perform when I received a text saying 'Congrats on the Grammy nomination!'," said Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. "Huh? I had lost all hope of ever being nominated for another Grammy, but I guess I was wrong. We put so much hard work into 'Worship Music,' and I am so honored to be nominated with a group of bands that have also sustained the Test of Time like the legendary Maiden and Megadeth. Heavy Metal is a Force, it has fans that range from six to 66, and I'm so proud to be a part of this Force...it's in all of us."

Your full list of guitar-related nominations:

Best Rock Performance

Bruce Springsteen — "We Take Care Of Our Own"

Mumford & Sons — "I Will Wait"

The Black Keys — "Lonely Boy"

Coldplay — "Charlie Brown"

Alabama Shakes — "Hold On"

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance

Anthrax — "I'm Alive"

Lamb of God — "Ghost Walking"

Marilyn Manson — "No Reflection"

Halestorm — "Love Bites (So Do I)"

Iron Maiden — "Blood Brothers" (Live)

Megadeth — "Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)"

Best Rock Song

Jack White — "Freedom at 21"

Mumford & Sons — "I Will Wait"

The Black Keys — "Lonely Boy"

Muse — "Madness"

Bruce Springsteen — "We Take Care Of Our Own"

Best Rock Album

Jack White — Blunderbuss

Coldplay — Mylo Xyloto

Muse — The 2nd Law

Bruce Springsteen — Wrecking Ball

The Black Keys — El Camino