Anthrax Premiere "Thrashy" New Song, "Evil Twin"

Anthrax have premiered a thrashy new song called "Evil Twin."

The track, which you can hear below, is from the band's still-untitled new album, which will be released in early 2016.

"Let's forget for a moment the history of radical extremism and why we live in a world where it exists and just think about now," guitarist Scott Ian told Rolling Stone. "That's what 'Evil Twin' is about. It's my relationship to the violence perpetrated by radical extremists. It's my anger toward it and it's my hatred towards the inability to stop it."

"Musically, 'Evil Twin' is fast, thrashy, frantic and evil, and a real nod to our roots," drummer Charlie Benante added. "When I wrote the guitar riff that opens the song, I remember feeling like I was possessed. I really felt like something just took over and wrote the riff."