NAMM 2024: “I truly believe it’s a game changer”: Laney go big with the world’s most powerful FRFR cabinet, a 2,600W 4x12 that’s almost as loud as a jetplane taking off

NAMM 2024: As practically every manufacturer jumps on the modeling amp bandwagon, with Kemper’s floor modeler the latest in a long line, a greater onus is put upon the FRFR cabinet market. Now, Laney has teamed up with Devin Townsend to deliver the LFR-412, the world’s first 4x12 FRFR cabinet, and it goes mighty loud.

FRFR speakers – which stands for full-range, flat response – are built to handle whatever tone or frequency you throw into them. With a neutral output that simulates the signature chain with near-perfect accuracy, they’re perfect partners in crime for modeling amps, from the Quad Cortex to the Fractal Axe-Fx.

That’s why they’ve partnered with manic musical genius, Devin Townsend, who has toured with both Kemper and Axe-Fx units as part of his live rig.

The LFR-412 features Laney’s LA⋅IR Advance Impulse Response technology, which uses 56bit FIR filters for crystal clear cabinet emulation.

As part of the design process, Laney’s partners at HH Acoustics were commissioned to design the cabinet’s HH Black Series 12” woofers to work alongside its LaVoce compression driver. This suite of drivers makes for an ultra-low-noise cabinet, even when cranked at silly volumes.

Devin Townsend worked with Laney’s UK design team to ensure that the LFR-412 would cut the mustard. He’s beyond proud of the result, stating “I truly believe it’s a game changer”.

It follows on from his appearance, alongside John Petrucci and Tosin Abasi, on Rick Beato's YouTube channel back in July. The quartet of guitarists discussed what modeling amps don't do as well as amps yet, with this latest cabinet helping solve the issue outlined, namely the experience of playing a live amplifier.

A host of IRs will be provided by Laney artists, available via a free sidekick app for nitty gritty tone-tweaking. Taking that one step further, however, there’s USB connectivity for players to load in their choice of IRs. By housing the IR within the cabinet, valuable processing power can be freed up within the player’s digital rig, meaning they can cram even more effects into their signal chain with greater creative freedom.

Laney, whose artist roster includes Tony Iommi, Billy Corgan – who is looking for a new co-guitarist – and Guthrie Govan has made the bold statement saying the LFR-412 is a “REAL Solution for players using a digital rig”. Caps lock n’ all.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Laney) (Image credit: Laney)

For amp-head users, the 4x12 has been the quintessential cab of choice for decades. Until now, FRFR cabinets have never packed so much power.

At 2,600 watts and producing SPL levels of 139dB, the LFR-412’s output falls a mere 1db short of that of a jet plane during take-off. Fear not, though, as it dwarfs the 129.5db Manowar clocked during their record-breaking 1994 show in Hannover.

That also makes it louder than a Formula 1 car at full throttle (130db), fireworks (120db) and a parent when their child has misbehaved (unknown, but terrifying).

Guitar World can’t wait for the day an amp comes along that can drown out the ear-splitting sonics of a sperm whale (230db).

“We wanted to give today’s players the chance to really experience the iconic look and the feel of the movement of air of a 4x12, even when using their modelers,” says Laney.

“This droolworthy powerhouse is packed full of additional features and powerful output options. In short, the LFR-412 does the heavy lifting and are redefining the standard that players should expect from their digital rigs.”

Laney has debuted another first at NAMM this year, releasing its new BCC Ironheart tube amps alongside a matching plugin for the first time.

You can keep up to date with all the latest gear releases ahead of NAMM 202 via our exhaustive guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.

To discover more about the Laney FR-412, head to Laney Amps.