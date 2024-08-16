“A game-changing device poised to revolutionize guitar playing”: The FreeStyle is a wild new customizable gadget that lets you harness “thousands” of alternate tuning possibilities – without having to retune your guitar

AXExel believes its new FreeStyle gadget is “a game-changing device poised to revolutionize guitar playing” as it allows players to unlock alternate tuning sounds without needing to retune their guitar.

What the invention is, in the simplest – and crudest – terms is an expanded capo that lets players customize which frets the device presses on each string.

With the guitar remaining in standard tuning, regular patterns, scales, and chord shapes remain unchanged, while the sounds produced – with the aid of the FreeStyle – become something else entirely.

For instance, when placed over the second fret, the FreeStyle's six different arms can be locked onto different strings, with rubber ends capping its plastic limbs. Locking arms onto the third frets of the first, second and sixth strings, one on the second fret of the fifth string, and leaving the rest open, the FreeStyle will create an Open G tuning.

AXExel says the FreeStyle opens up “thousands of opportunities to engage the strings at different playable lengths”.

There's also a vice-like lever for expanding or contracting its grip, catering to wider and thinner necks and adapting to different locations of the fretboard.

Once you look past its pretty alien-looking aesthetics, it does seem to be a very versatile device, especially with the ability to bypass any influence of the device on certain strings, as per the example above.

For players constantly messing with alternate tunings, it offers the freedom of experimentation – “What happens if I tune the third string up half a step?” – without hurting tuning stability.

(Image credit: AXExel)

There are also interesting chordal opportunities to be explored. The FreeStyle can essentially act as a third hand, fretting a chord shape atop which players can construct new shapes to strum otherwise-impossible-to-play chords.

“I have always been passionate about pushing the boundaries of guitar playing and innovation,” says its inventor, Benjamin Ryan. “FreeStyle is the result of years of experimentation and development, and I am excited to share it with the worldwide guitar community.”

The FreeStyle is made with premium materials and is “built to last”. The first 50 units are being crafted for a limited edition release, each numbered and coming with a lifetime guarantee.

In the long term, AXExel promises scalable production to reduce its price and increase the availability of a gadget it hopes will become “an essential tool in every musician’s kit”.

Head to AXExel to learn more.

For other weird guitar inventions, check out the removable B-bender for acoustic guitars, as showcased by weird gear lover, Samurai Guitarist.