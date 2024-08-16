“A game-changing device poised to revolutionize guitar playing”: The FreeStyle is a wild new customizable gadget that lets you harness “thousands” of alternate tuning possibilities – without having to retune your guitar

From tuning-free experimentations to unlocking ridiculous chord shapes, the next-level innovation hopes to change guitar playing forever

AXExel FreeStyle
(Image credit: AXExel)

AXExel believes its new FreeStyle gadget is “a game-changing device poised to revolutionize guitar playing” as it allows players to unlock alternate tuning sounds without needing to retune their guitar.

What the invention is, in the simplest – and crudest – terms is an expanded capo that lets players customize which frets the device presses on each string.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.