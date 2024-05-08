“Sharper attack, extended sustain and a warmer tone”: Could brass saddles supercharge your Strat tone?

By
published

AxLabs Hardware certainly thinks so – its String Surfer brass saddles promise to improve Stratocaster tone and reduce string breakages

AxLabs Hardware String Surfer Brass Roller Saddles
(Image credit: AxLabs Hardware)

AxLabs Hardware has introduced a new way to upgrade your Stratocaster with its String Surfer Brass Roller Saddles. 

Designed specifically for Stratocaster-style bridges, the solid brass, precision-machined saddles offer increased mass for “enhanced density and tonal qualities” compared with pressed-steel and zinc block alternatives – namely “sharper attack, extended sustain and a warmer tone”.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.