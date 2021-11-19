Bag the iconic ProCo RAT2 distortion pedal, plus cable, power supply and picks for only $89.99 at Guitar Center

It seems the ProCo RAT has seen somewhat of a resurgence in recent months, thanks in part to JHS Pedals head honcho, Josh Scott and his undying love for the cult classic distortion pedal . JHS has even recently released its take on the iconic circuit with the PackRat , which combines all the pedal variations in one box. So, if you are curious to see what all the fuss is about, you can bag yourself the real deal for less, thanks to the Black Friday guitar deals starting early. The folks over at Guitar Center have dropped the price of a ProCo RAT2 Distortion Effects Pedal Bundle to only $89.99!

Many players have used this underground hero, from James Hetfield to Dave Grohl, John Scofield to David Gilmour, for its famed versatility and rich overtones. The RAT2 features the three main controls that made the original famous, such as the now legendary filter knob, which gives you perfect control over the high-end of this pedal. In addition, the gain knob allows you to dial in anything from a decent boost to full-on fuzz and everything in between, while the volume control is there to help you balance the intense drive with your amp.

This bundle from Guitar Center pairs the rodent-themed pedal with a premium 10ft cable, RAT RPS2 power supply, and a set of RAT picks - everything you need to bring the house down!

