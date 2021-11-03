Balaguer dials up the heat with the impressively spec'd Diablo Baritone 7-string

Following the introduction of its Aether and Typhon models last month, Balaguer has issued has issued another shred-ready monster, the Diablo Baritone 7-string.

Available in three finishes – Rustic Black, Metallica Turbo Orange and Metallic Cerulean Blue – the Diablo Baritone 7-string is kitted out with a number of high-end appointments.

These include an ergonomic swamp ash body – which Balaguer says reduces hand/arm fatigue due to the angle of its carve – a bolt-on roasted maple neck and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard with pearloid offset dot inlays and blue Luminlay side fret markers.

The guitar is powered by a pair of new-for-2021, Balaguer-designed, ceramic magnet-equipped Hypernova humbucking pickups, controlled via volume and tone knobs – the latter of which features push-pull functionality for coil-splitting – and a three-way blade switch.

Other features include a truss rod accessible via a spokewheel, Hipshot hardtail bridge, reverse 7-inline headstock, Balaguer 18:1 locking tuners, a Graph Tech nut and 27" scale length.

The Diablo Baritone 7-string is available now for $1,349. For more information, head to Balaguer.