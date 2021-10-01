Balaguer expands its customizable electric guitar lineup with all-new Aether and Typhon models

Boutique guitar manufacturer Balaguer has unveiled two new models – The Aether and The Typhon – which will join up with its existing lineup of fully customizable electric guitars.

Though the picture above gives you some idea of what the two new axes look like once assembled, the reality is that they can arrive in any way you please. Available as either flat top or beveled top instruments, both guitars feature fully tweakable spec sheets that can accommodate a number of pickup pairings, string configurations and colorways.

Dubbed as the brand’s “Flying A” model, The Aether is available in a pickguard or non-pickguard iteration depending on the top you choose, and can be constructed from mahogany, ash, alder, roasted ash or korina.

We’d be here all day if we listed the top wood options, but to give you a flavor of what Balaguer has on offer, highlights include flame maple, buckeye burl, spalted maple and poplar burl veneers.

A whole load of neck options are also available – ranging from one-piece maple to five-piece wenge/maple – as are fretboard woods: maple, ebony, purpleheart, and cocobolo, to name but a few.

It’s also worth noting that The Aether can come equipped with mutliscale fanned frets, up to eight strings, and a range of scale lengths that start from 24.75” and finish at 30” for baritone options.

In a nutshell, there’s a whole lot on offer, and we’ve barely scratched the surface – we haven’t even discussed hardware color, pickup rungs, pickup pairings, inlays, binding, headstock, bridge systems or neck profiles.

The Typhon, as you’d expect, receives the same treatment. The X-Style, Explorer-esque guitar comes with an identical catalog of customizable options.

Elsewhere, there are numerous control layouts that you can choose from. Standard options are possible, though a Custom Wiring option lets you pick and choose any number of funky circuitry possibilities.

A note on potential colorways, because there are some stunning ones on display – Solid, Metallic, Fade, Sparkle and See-Through body finishes are available, with Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost, Ichor, Cosmic and Turbo Orange, among countless others, also on the menu.

To find out more, head over to Balaguer.