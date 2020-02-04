Behringer launches rival to Reverb and eBay with the Free Music Tribe gear marketplace

Behringer has unveiled its new Free Music Tribe marketplace, an online electric guitar and gear destination designed to compete with Reverb, eBay and other digital sellers.

The Free Music Tribe, according to the company, “is an online marketplace where buyers and sellers interact about music gear. Integrated with useful tools that provide easy access, anyone and everyone can create their own shop for free.”

Free Music Tribe launched yesterday, Febuary 3, in beta mode. Users are required to create a free account, and in order to sell gear you must also create a shop. As advertised, all transactions look to be commission-free.

Admittedly, the launch hasn’t been without its snags. Shortly after Free Music Tribe went live, a post on Behringer’s official Facebook page noted that the “marketplace is currently so overloaded with sign ups that the server has crashed and we now need to increase its capacity by ten times.”

The post continued, “While we are super happy that so many people want to join our free marketplace, we are truly sorry for the inconvenience.

“The team is working overtime to get this resolved so we can welcome all of you.

Thank you so much for all your support and patience."

Early glitches aside, the site itself looks intriguing, and Behringer also promises that “as a next step, we’re planning to implement buyer and seller protection systems, as well as improvements on the customer experience.”

But don’t just take our (or Behringer’s) word for it – check out Free Music Tribe for yourself.