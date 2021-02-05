Bergantino Audio Systems launches super-lightweight NXV Series of bass cabs

Bergantino Audio Systems has launched its line of cabs, the NXV Series.

Comprising four speaker configurations – 1x12”, 2x10, 2x12”, and 4x10” – the NXV cabs boast new Neo-Xtreme-Technology drivers with a ported Italian poplar plywood and Baltic birch housing and durable Bronco tolex covering.

Image 1 of 4 Bergantino Audio Systems NXV-112 (Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems) Image 2 of 4 Bergantino Audio Systems NXV-210 (Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems) Image 3 of 4 Bergantino Audio Systems NXV-212 (Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems) Image 4 of 4 Bergantino Audio Systems NXV-410 (Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems)

Further visual touches include a hard-wearing grill cloth and chrome metal cab corners.

Each amp in the series is lightweight, too: NXV-112, NXV-210, NXV-212 and NXV-410 weigh 29lbs, 35lbs, 49lbs and 59lbs, respectively.

All cabs in the NXV Series are available from March 2021 for £799, £999, £1,299 and £1,599, respectively. For more information, head over to Bergantino Audio Systems.