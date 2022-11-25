Stock up on strings, picks, capos, cables and other essential guitar accessories with Ernie Ball's mega Black Friday sale

There are loads of Black Friday guitar deals currently floating around the internet, but Cyber Weekend is so much more than just slash-price electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars – it’s also the perfect time for those looking to replenish their supply of guitar accessories.

Amazon is currently having a fire sale of all such items, cutting the price on a huge range of Ernie Ball products, from its popular Axis Dual Radius Capo and sweet-sounding guitar strings to a host of guitar cables and patch cables. There’s also some novelty extras, including guitar-themed coasters for fans of hot drinks and clean surfaces.

Plus, with Christmas looming ever closer, these deals represent the perfect opportunity to snap up some stocking fillers for the guitar player in your life.

You – or, indeed, a guitar-playing loved one – could have the best guitar money can buy, but it won’t be worth much if its not kept in good working order. Ernie Ball’s electric guitar strings and acoustic guitar strings are seen as some of the best in the business, with Amazon offering up to 16% off a range of gauges and multi-packs.

Even better savings can be found on Ernie Ball’s Musician’s Tool Kit – which comes complete with all equipment you’d ever need to keep your axe in good condition – and a selection of guitar cables and patch cables, which will keep your pedalboard presentable and guitar signal pristine.

Guitarists can never have too many picks, either – those things always seem to go walkabout – so up to 25% off Ernie Ball’s machine-beveled Prodigy guitar picks is also worth considering.

You can snap up all these bargains over at Amazon (opens in new tab), and you can visit our dedicated hub to peruse the best Black Friday guitar deals currently around.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball guitar strings: up to 16% off (opens in new tab)

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on guitar strings, and Amazon is currently offering up to 16% off a range of Ernie Ball electric and acoustic string sets. Ernie Ball guitar strings are the stuff of legend, and are the go-to strings for many of the best players on the planet. Of course, immense tone and flawless durability are a given, so it's worth purchasing a set or two while stocks last.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Musician's Tool Kit: was $54 , now $31 (opens in new tab)

The perfect all-in-one tool kit for guitar players? Quite possibly. Ernie Ball's generous collection comes loaded with just about everything you'll need to keep your guitar ticking over, including pliers, a peg winder, three distinct cleaning wipes and 13 – yes, 13 – hex wrenches for any adjustment you could dream off. It's almost 50% off at Amazon, as well, which makes it even sweeter.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Axis Dual Radius Capo: was $14 , now $9 (opens in new tab)

Think all capos serve exactly the same purpose? Think again! For the Axis Dual Radius Capo, the clue is in the title – the reversible accessory can be utilized for any and all fretboard radii, providing perfect tension for all acoustic and electric guitars under the sun. Not only is it in our top 3 of best capos on the market, it's also currently less than $10 on Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Prodigy Guitar Picks: up to 25% off (opens in new tab)

You can never have too many guitar picks in your possession, but Ernie Ball's Prodigy picks aren't just any old picks. They're machine-beveled, ultra-durable and meticulously formed out of delrin to promote faster, more accurate picking. There is a range of shapes and thicknesses on offer to cater to all playing styles, with savings of up to 25% to be made.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Braided Instrument Cable: was $39 , now $29 (opens in new tab)

The impact a guitar cable has on tone and signal clarity is often underrated, so if you're looking for creative, cost-effective ways to improve your rig with the tools you have, the Ernie Ball braided instrument cable is a good place to start. Dual conductors deliver pristine tones, while various shielding materials eliminate unwanted noise. A couple of colors and lengths are on offer at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball Patch Cables: up to 25% off (opens in new tab)

Once you've collated all the effects pedals you want for your pedalboard, the next battle lies in assembling them in a neat and orderly fashion. Ernie Ball's patch cables will keep your rig nice and tidy, but also have the added benefit of promising a pristine signal chain. Plus, the super-flat ribbon heads will let you pack in pedals like there's no tomorrow. A range of lengths, colors and multi-packs are on offer.