Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl Take Home Grammys

The Grammy Awards were broadcast live on CBS last night — and we actually spotted a guitar or two, which was a nice surprise.

Early on, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr. took turns soloing during a pithy jam session on "Cop Car." Along the way, Metallica's Kirk Hammett rocked his new White Zombie signature model from ESP Guitars. A bit later, Nile Rodgers — backing Stevie Wonder — funked it up with this Strat. And let's not forget Merle Haggard and his signature model Fender Telecaster!

We also spotted Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath, who won the Best Metal Performance Grammy for "God Is Dead?" and introduced a live performance of "Photograph" by Ringo Starr. Starr's band featured Steve Lukather and Peter Frampton on acoustic guitars.

Speaking of former Beatles, Paul McCartney walked away with several golden gongs; he (with Starr) received a lifetime achievement award as part of the Beatles; he and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl won Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack," a recording featuring McCartney and three surviving members of Nirvana. As an added bonus, McCartney and Starr performed a new McCartney track, "Queenie Eye," during the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin — yes, Led Zeppelin — won Best Rock Album with Celebration Day, a live album recorded in 2007.

Best Rock Performance went to Imagine Dragons for "Radioactive."

In other Grammy news, Slayer's Jeff Hanneman wasn't even mentioned during the "artists we lost in 2013" segment of the show, which is mind boggling. The tribute featured session guitarists, agents and rock journalists — but not a co-founder of Slayer.

Anyway, here are some of the more guitar-centric categories and winners.

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes - 'Always Alright'

David Bowie - 'The Stars Are Out Tonight'

Imagine Dragons - 'Radioactive' - WINNER

Led Zeppelin - 'Kashmir'

Queens Of The Stone Age - 'My God Is The Sun'

Jack White - 'I'm Shakin''

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax - 'T.N.T.'

Black Sabbath - 'God Is Dead?' - WINNER

Dream Theater - 'The Enemy Inside'

Killswitch Engage - 'In Due Time'

Volbeat featuring King Diamond - 'Room 24'

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr - 'Ain't Messin 'Round'

Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear - 'Cut Me Some Slack' - WINNER

The Rolling Stones - 'Doom and Gloom'

Black Sabbath - 'God Is Dead?'

Muse - 'Panic Station'

Best Rock Album

Black Sabbath - 13

David Bowie - The Next Day

Kings Of Leon - Mechanical Bull

Led Zeppelin - Celebration Day - WINNER

Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork

Neil Young with Crazy Horse - Psychedelic Pill

Best Blues Album

Billy Boy Arnold, Charlie Musselwhite, Mark Hummel, Sugar Ray Norcia & James Harman: Remembering Little Walter

James Cotton: Cotton Mouth Man

Ben Harper/Charlie Musselwhite: Get Up! WINNER

Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa: Seesaw

Bobby Rush: Down In Louisiana

