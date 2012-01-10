Black Sabbath Originally Scheduled to Headline Coachella?

According to Billboard, Black Sabbath were originally scheduled to headline this year's Coachella festival but were forced to pull out due to guitarist Tony Iommi's recently announced health issues, citing multiple industry sources.

As Billboard points out, it is unknown which of the three headliners announced earlier today -- the Black Keys, Radiohead and Dr. Dre & Snoop Dog -- was a last-minute replacement for the newly reunited Sabbath.

It was announced yesterday that Iommi has been diagnosed with lymphoma. According to the official press release, "Iommi is currently working with his doctors to establish the best treatment plan -- the 'Iron Man' of Rock & Roll remains upbeat and determined to make a full and successful recovery."

At the moment, it appears the plans for a new Black Sabbath album are still on, with Iommi's bandmates -- Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler -- planning to travel to England to work with the guitarist.