“The best solution for getting big valve amp tones onto recordings and for home practice in a small, portable format”: Blackstar promises classic tube tones from compact amps with the upgraded MK III Series

Blackstar has just unveiled the latest incarnation of its HT tube amps, the Blackstar MK III Series.

The HT range is one of the most established tube amp lines out there. It’s particularly well-known for providing classic tube tones in compact models. So what makes the MK III different from its predecessors?

HT stands for high tension, which refers to the high-voltage internal circuits needed to push tubes to their full tonal potential. With the new MK III series, Blackstar promises to honor this name and deliver “a new level of sound quality, features, and performance” that gets “big valve amp tones onto recordings and for home practice in a small, portable format.”

One of the most enticing additions is Blackstar's patented CabRig DSP technology, which gives players access to 100s of different cabinets, mics, mic placements, and room settings.

Moreover, these settings can be saved and stored into three presets, which can be recalled directly from the amp.

And if you need more customization, the amps come equipped with an all-new digital reverb with adjustable parameters, as well as Blackstar's Infinite Shape Feature (ISF). The ISF is a single knob that can take your tone from a more American-sound amp (think Mesa/Boogie) to a more classic British amp (Marshall-adjacent), and anywhere in between.

There are also two distinct voices on each channel (all footswitchable), with clear changes in the gain, EQ voicing, and tone stack position in the circuit that “recreate authentic reference tones without compromise.”

The clean channel allows you to choose between an American Clean and a British Clean. Switching to the overdrive channel gives you the option to flick between Classic Overdrive and Modern Overdrive.

Each amp model comes with four different overdrive and clean voicings. (Image credit: Blackstar)

Aesthetically, the models come in a “striking” new look with premium boutique amp stylings including premium tolex and fret, updated LED colors, mini-toggle switches, and a metal plate logo.

Models in the range include the HT-1R MK III combo, HT-1RH MK III head, HT-5R MK III combo, HT-5RH MK III head, HT-20R MK III combo, HT-20RH MK III head, HT-212VOC MK III cabinet, and the HT-112OC MK III cabinet. The cheapest, the HT-112OC MK III 1x12 cab, is priced just shy of $420.

The HT Venue MKIII series is available now. See Blackstar Amps for more details.