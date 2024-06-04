“Super-compact, versatile, and lightweight practice amps”: Blackstar just made its best-value practice amp even better with one essential upgrade

By
published

No prizes for guessing what's new about the ID:Core 10 V4 Bluetooth

Blackstar ID:Core V4 combo
(Image credit: Blackstar)

Blackstar has added a new Bluetooth-bolstered 10-watt amplifier to its ID:Core V4 series. 

The Britsh amp builders revised its popular amp series at the start of the year, with this the second 10-watt amp to join the family. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.