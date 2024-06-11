“Whether on the road or writing at home, the Fly 3 has become their go-to warm-up amp”: Blackstar and The Dead Daisies have launched a tiny signature practice amp – and it’s got skull-shaped control knobs

David Lowy, Doug Aldrich and Michael Devin have given the popular practice amp a fitting hard rock visual overhaul

Blackstar and The Dead Daisies have released a tiny signature edition of the popular Fly 3 practice amp, and it comes complete with something we never thought we needed: skull-shaped control knobs. 

The Fly 3 is a small amp but it promises plenty of bark, offering three watts of power, two channels, a tape delay and Blackstar's American/English Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) dial. It also features Bluetooth connectivity – a feature now extended to its beloved ID:Core practice amp – for cable-free jamming. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.