“Whether on the road or writing at home, the Fly 3 has become their go-to warm-up amp”: Blackstar and The Dead Daisies have launched a tiny signature practice amp – and it’s got skull-shaped control knobs

Blackstar and The Dead Daisies have released a tiny signature edition of the popular Fly 3 practice amp, and it comes complete with something we never thought we needed: skull-shaped control knobs.

The Fly 3 is a small amp but it promises plenty of bark, offering three watts of power, two channels, a tape delay and Blackstar's American/English Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) dial. It also features Bluetooth connectivity – a feature now extended to its beloved ID:Core practice amp – for cable-free jamming.

This Dead Daisies iteration was designed alongside the supergroup, which features David Lowry, Doug Aldrich, and one-time Mötley Crüe vocalist, John Corabi, in their ranks.

In terms of usability, the signature model carries all the same features as the original, with the band championing it as their “go-to warm-up amp… whether on the road, backstage or writing at home.”

Visually, though, the band has overseen some stark changes. Its black, soft-touch casing has been given a lick of loud red paint, with its control knobs molded into the shape of skulls to match The Dead Daises logo that comes emblazoned across its front.

“Once David [Lowy], Doug [Aldrich] and Michael [Devin] chose to use Blackstar amps for their live rigs, it was an obvious next step to make a Fly 3 The Dead Daisies version,” says Blackstar. “This stunning amp is perfect for jamming anywhere or listening to The Dead Daisies while on the move.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blackstar ) (Image credit: Blackstar)

The amp is battery-powered for mobility, and is compatible with Blackstar’s Fly 103 extension cabinet to double the Fly 3’s wattage output and benefit from a stereo sound.

Its two channels are split between Clean and Overdrive, with its skull dials tweaking Gain, Volume, EQ, and the Time of the delay.

The ISF feature, found across many of Blackstar’s amps, allows players to find their preferred sweet spot between American and British tone characters, and there’s also the option to play music through a cabled connection, if Bluetooth doesn’t have the necessary bite.

Finally, there’s an emulated line out for silent practice and recording.

The Fly 3 The Dead Daisies edition is available now for $109.99.

Head to Blackstar for more information.