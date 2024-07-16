“Paying homage to classic American amplifiers”: British builder Blackstar turns the dial towards vintage Fender tone with the TV-10A

Blackstar has announced the arrival of a new 1x12” combo, the TV-10A, which aims to capture classic Fender tweed-style tube tones and package them with modern features, like digital reverb and a handy cabinet-emulated line out.

The firm promises the Class A amp “pays homage to classic American amplifiers”. In keeping with the traditional Fender-style amp build, the circuit features a 12AX7 preamp and 6L6 tube power section, creating “a dynamic playing experience that effortlessly transitions between glassy clean tones and crunchy overdrives”.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

It’s covered in a cream Tolex covering and basketweave speaker grille, giving it a thoroughly vintage vibe. Look a little closer, though, and you’ll see the TV-10A is not a simple tube amp recreation, but makes some considerable breaks from tradition.

So, where in an old-school Fender, you might find a Jensen speaker, here the British firm has deployed a 12” Celestion speaker. There’s also a choice of amp voices – which can be selected via footswitch, or by engaging the Drive mini-switch on the control panel – giving you the option of a hotter-voiced crunch tone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blackstar) (Image credit: Blackstar)

In addition, there’s a custom-voiced digital reverb, which Blackstar promises has “faithfully captured the tone of the best valve amplifier reverb tanks.”

This being 2024, though, players are expecting a little more from their amps, and the TV-10A has clearly been designed with flexibility in mind.

As such, you get a built-in effects loop with a choice of +4dBV/-10dBV settings and a speaker-emulated line out. There’s also a headphone output for quiet practice, should you need the option.

All in all, it looks like a convincing combination of classic vibe and traditional tones, with the kind of handy connectivity that means you could find a number of applications for it.

The result is a unit that is clearly making a pitch to be your go-to small gig, rehearsal and recording amp – a role increasingly occupied by digital/modeling units – and an interesting addition to a market that is, predominantly, moving away from mass-market tube amps.

Whether or not players are willing to pick up a Blackstar over the likes of a build with a Fender logo, for that US-style voice remains to be seen, but it’s priced to compete – coming in at £599 (approx. $770).

For more information, head to Blackstar.