Blink-182 release Edging, their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years

Blink-182 have released Edging, their first new song with guitarist Tom DeLonge in 10 years.

The track arrives just days after the trio announced their hotly-rumored reunion – which will see DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker set off on a mammoth global tour – and release a brand-new album – in 2023.

Produced by Barker, Edging is a mid-tempo bouncy number loaded with Blink’s tried-and-tested stylistic devices, including punchy powerchords, a stellar drum performance and a light-hearted tongue-in-cheek set of lyrics. Take a listen below.

“I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience, and at the same time as a band member we wanted to make it how it should sound production-wise in 2022,” says Barker.

“I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour,” adds Hoppus.

Blink’s forthcoming global tour will run from March 2023 until February 2024, with legs in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South America. Support acts include Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far and Wallows.

The band’s last reunion ended in 2015 after contention with DeLonge, whereafter Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and DeLonge’s replacement, Alkaline Trio leader Matt Skiba, recorded two albums, California (2016) and Nine (2019).

But when Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer last year, DeLonge reached out. “When he came out with cancer, it was like nothing else mattered,” he told Guitar World. “I just wanted to be there, human-to-human.”

“I just wanted to be there as a friend, honestly, like a brother. Yeah, we’ve argued over the years and stuff, but right now who the fuck cares about any of that? All I want to do is ask him, ‘What do you need and how can I help your journey right now?’”

Rumors began to swirl regarding the reunion of Blink-182’s classic lineup earlier this year, when clues on Tom DeLonge’s Instagram suggested his imminent return.

But Mark Hoppus dispelled the rumors temporarily, writing: “If and when Blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official Blink-182 outlets.”

Blink-182’s yet-to-be-titled new album is available now for preorder. For more info, head to the band’s official website (opens in new tab).