Death metal supergroup Bloodbath set HM-2 pedals to burn on blistering new track Zombie Inferno

Zombie Inferno is taken from the band's forthcoming new album, Survival of the Sickest, and is a typically feral slice of “Florida death metal exported from Sweden”

Bloodbath, the predominantly Swedish death metal supergroup composed of Katatonia's Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, former Opeth drummer Martin Axenrot and Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes – have announced their sixth studio album, Survival of the Sickest.

Arriving September 9 via Napalm Records, the album is a “deep dive into the horrors of mortality and the foul side of the supernatural”, and is described as “vicious, unrelenting and irrevocably sworn to the black”.

Survival of the Sickest also sees the addition of a new guitarist: Tomas Åkvik, who has served as a session musician for the band since 2017, and will play alongside Anders Nyström.

The record also plays host to a selection of guest appearances from the “great, good and ghoulish of the metal underground”, including Napalm Death's Barney Greenway, Gorguts' Luc Lemay and Morgoth's Marc Grewe.

“If there was a declaration of goods attached to this album, it would say Florida death metal exported from Sweden,” the band explain.

Kicking off proceedings, Bloodbath have issued the album's first single and album opener, the crushing Zombie Inferno. Accompanied by a suitably gory music video, the track is a brutal death metal assault packed with demonic vocals and a barrage of savage electric guitar riffs. Check it out below.

The track, Bloodbath say, charts “one man's struggle to rid the world of zombie infestation that seems to have inconveniently taken over the planet. Particularly, as he's just refueled his 1969 Dodge Super Bee 440”.

Survival of the Sickest (opens in new tab) is available to preorder now. Take a look at its track list below.

  1. Zombie Inferno
  2. Putrefying Corpse
  3. Dead Parade
  4. Malignant Maggot Therapy
  5. Carved
  6. Born Infernal
  7. To Die
  8. Affliction of Extinction
  9. Tales of Melting Flesh
  10. Environcide
  11. No God Before Me 

