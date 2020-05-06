Blues-rocker Hamish Anderson delivers a fuzz-fueled playthrough/lesson of You Give Me Something

2019 saw rapidly rising Aussie blues-rocker Hamish Anderson - who has supported the likes of Gary Clark Jr and BB King - release his sophomore album, Out of My Head. It's a nod to the pantheon of blues players that have come before him, and a faithful display of authentic blues guitar work.

However, Anderson is far from a one-trick pony. The record boasts influences lifted from a multitude of genres and styles, with tracks like What You Do to Me and Damaged Goods offering a more stripped back, mellow feel, while You Give Me Something displays the singer/songwriter's somewhat grittier, more energetic side.

"I wanted to let the songs dictate what they wanted to be, so the record goes everywhere from blues rockers, soul ballads to more aggressive fuzzy rock and roll," Anderson said while discussing Out of My Head's diversity.

The guitarist joins Guitar World from his home for an exclusive playthrough/lesson of the fuzz-drenched What You Do to Me, wielding a Fender Butterscotch Blonde '52 Telecaster electric guitar running through a JHS Mike Campbell Calhoun overdrive/fuzz pedal. So plug in your fuzz of choice and give it a go!

Hamish Anderson's Out of My Head is available now.