Custom paint specialist Bonvillain Design Studio is auctioning off a one-of-a-kind Tele for charity

Bonvillain Design Studio is offering a one-off custom-painted Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster for auction, in a bid to raise money for the charity Hearts & Horses.

Painted by founder and career guitar tech David Bonvillain, the instrument is the first he has offered for public sale.

Although he only started his custom studio last year, Bonvillain was previously Kerry King’s guitar tech and already has a pretty impressive client list, having produced instruments for Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Jen Majura, Mark Morton and Yvette Young, among others.

The Hearts & Horses auction guitar is essentially a refinished Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster – the big F’s ultimate slimline, high performance machine. However, Bonvillain has made a notable tweak, swapping in the neck from a 2013 US Select Series Tele. He notes this essentially makes it the sister model of an instrument he produced for Lamb Of God man Mark Morton.

Finally, as with most of Bonvillain designs, the paint job incorporates a blacklight element, meaning certain elements will really pop-out under UV light.

In a post on Instagram, Bonvillain comments:

“This guitar was made special for a local charity here in northern Colorado – Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center… Given the theme/charity – I tried to keep it a little on the western and traditional side. (Well… maybe not the Blacklight action, but otherwise kinda traditional). They are a great charity and if you’ve been wanting one of the guitars I make – this one is tax deductible…”

The auction runs until October 2, closing at 9:45 p.m. MST. Head to the auction site to bid on the Hearts & Horses Bonvillain Telecaster.