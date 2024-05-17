“Advancing the lineage of the amps guitars players love, and preserving its heart and soul”: Boss has teased the third generation of its best-selling Katana amp range – and an official announcement is coming soon

Boss has teased the imminent arrival of the third generation of its innovative and hugely popular Katana guitar amp series.

Posting on its social media channels, Boss says it's “advancing the lineage” of the previous two versions of its guitar and bass amps with “enhanced features and sounds”.

The company promises to preserve the heart of the amps and remain true to everything that has made them such a roaring success – namely, affordability and versatility. Indeed, for countless players, the Katana amps have proved perfect for home, studio, and live environments.

The post shows an amp of an undeterminable size hidden beneath a silk sheet. There are, sadly, no further details to mull over before a full announcement.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see where Boss takes its flagship amp in the face of much steeper competition than when it launched.

First unveiled in 2016, the Katana range really helped put Boss on the amp map. The innovative solid-state amps are bolstered with digital sounds and effects, resulting in a modern hybrid that looks and feels like a traditional amplifier.

The range offers amps of various wattages and formats, from 50-watt combos through to heads, with the second generation coming in 2019 while sales were still strong.

Boss has clearly been biding its time for a follow-up, presumably to ensure the MKIII creations bring highly competitive new features to the table. It’s a wise move, too, as the competitor landscape has changed since 2016.

For example, Line 6 has since taken the fight to Boss with its Catalyst CX amps with its latest version, unveiled earlier this year, benefitting from the brain power of its Helix modeling units.

Keep your eyes peeled on the Guitar World website for more developments as soon as we sniff them out. Given the hype campaign has started, though, we can't imagine an official announcement is too far away...