“Advancing the lineage of the amps guitars players love, and preserving its heart and soul”: Boss has teased the third generation of its best-selling Katana amp range – and an official announcement is coming soon

The Japanese amp and effects giant is hyping “enhanced features and sounds” for its flagship amp as it seeks to land fresh punches in an increasingly competitive market

Boss has teased the imminent arrival of the third generation of its innovative and hugely popular Katana guitar amp series. 

Posting on its social media channels, Boss says it's “advancing the lineage” of the previous two versions of its guitar and bass amps with “enhanced features and sounds”.

