“Perform like traditional guitar amps, while providing the increased versatility of modern amplifiers”: Line 6 takes the fight to the Boss Katana once again with the upgraded Helix-powered Catalyst CX range

Line 6 has unveiled the latest evolution of its Catalyst family of guitar amps with the announcement of three all-new Catalyst CX modeling amps.

The flagship Catalyst range first arrived in 2022, and sought to shake up the firm’s amp offerings – and the wider guitar amp market in general – by packaging Helix-tech amp models and effects into affordable packages.

Indeed, the Line 6 Catalyst range was poised as a potential competitor to the Boss Katana range, keenly priced and impressively appointed in a bid to tempt Boss loyalists over to Line 6 ranks by the way of Helix-approved amps and effects.

Now, in the latest round in the Boss Katana vs Line 6 Catalyst tussle, the firm has sought to build upon the precedent its flagship range started – and make it even more compelling to the average player – with the new-and-improved Catalyst CX amps.

Introducing the range, Line 6 writes: “The three dual channel Catalyst CX combos perform like traditional guitar amps, while providing the increased versatility of modern amplifiers.”

Like their predecessors, all three CX units are dual-channel amps, and arrive in a variety of wattages: the 60W Catalyst CX 60 1x12, 100W Catalyst CX 100 1x12 and 200W Catalyst CX 200 2x12.

These follow the same stages of the original Catalyst line, but the CX amps have been further expanded to offer an even greater number of amp models and improved effects functionality.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specifically, whereas the previous Catalyst amps only offered 6 Amp Voicings, the CX units bump that number up to 12. Moreover, players can now upload any combination of the 24 available effects into the two dedicated effects slots.

Those 24 HX-quality effects are divided into four categories – so expect your usual delays, reverbs, modulations and drives all to feature – while those aforementioned Amp Voicings are said to span from “pristine clean to modern high-gain”, with a custom-matched Boost effect for each.

Specifically, those Amp Voicings are divided into Clean, Boutique, Chime, Crunch, Dynamic and Hi Gain categories, with each offering the tones of two different amp models depending on what Channel (and, in turn, Amp Group) is selected.

In terms of onboard controls, a standard three-band EQ lines up alongside Gain and Presence parameters, with Channel and Master Volume flanking those two effects knobs. The amp selector control, meanwhile, can be found next to the Boost function.

Other appointments include a Tap/Tuner button, an XLR line output, an effects loop, and a Power Amp input for using the CX as a powered speaker. The amps also have MIDI functionality, and function as two-channel USB recording interfaces.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Line 6) (Image credit: Line 6)

In terms of taking the fight to the Katana range, the CX amps mark an impressive step up from Line 6, and serve as a serious statement of intent. 12 amp models is a very generous assortment indeed, and that expanded effect functionality is also a nice update that will no doubt appease some players.

The Catalyst CX 200 ($499), Catalyst CX 100 ($399) and Catalyst CX 60 ($299) are all available now.

Head over to Line 6 to find out more.