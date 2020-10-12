Power your pedalboard and get your guitar in tune for less with $50 off the Boss Pedal Power Solution

We get it: no-one likes spending money on a pedalboard power supply. But, if you’ve been following our coverage of Guitar Center’s myriad deals, you’ll know that there are Prime Day bargains galore on just about all guitar gear - including this Boss Pedal Power Solution, at $50 off.

The BP-PS includes Boss’s industry-standard TU-3 Chromatic Tuner pedal with +/- 1 cent accuracy, a high-current SB-120 power supply – which delivers 2,000mA – and a daisy chain to power up to seven pedals.

That should be enough to power most small to mid-sized pedalboards, while the TU-3's Chromatic and Guitar/Bass modes (with support for seven-string guitars and six-string basses) will make sure you're in tune, too.

As if that wasn't enough, you even get 12 guitar picks thrown in to boot. Nice one, Boss!

Snap it up over for $99 – $50 down from the original $149 asking price – at Guitar Center.

And while you're at it, have a look at our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals. You know you want to.

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: $149 $99 at Guitar Center

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

