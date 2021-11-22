Trending

Watch indie supergroup Boygenius play their first show since 2018

By

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus performed together for the first time in three years on Friday

Boygenius – the supergroup formed by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – played their first show in almost three years on Friday (November 19).

The benefit concert, in aid of non-profit Bread & Roses, took place at San Francisco’s Saint Joseph’s Arts Society – a 22,000 foot venue and former church.

The show represented the trio’s first appearance at LA venue The Welters back in November 30, 2018, though Baker and Bridgers shared the stage in California last month. Various snippets have now made their way online.

See more
See more
See more
See more

The setlist included the entirety of the trio’s self-titled 2018 EP, alongside two song’s apiece from their individual back catalogs, including Phoebe Bridgers’ Kyoto and Graceland Too, Lucy Dacus’s Going Going Gone and Please Stay, as well as Julien Baker compositions Blacktop and Favor

All three artists have released new albums since that 2018 show. Phoebe Bridgers put out her second record Punisher in 2020, while Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus both released their third albums this year, in the shape of Little Oblivions and Home Video, respectively. 

Notably, all three of those records contained a track or two featuring vocals from all the members of Boygenius – all of which were performed at the Saint Joseph’s show.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.