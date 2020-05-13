Brandon Ellis plays the Titanic theme Black Dahlia Murder-style as he reveals his Rifflist

Welcome back to Rifflist! Last time, we brought you gearhead and YouTube extraordinaire Ryan "Fluff" Bruce of Riffs, Beards & Gear. This time we're bringing the extreme metal, personified in the form of The Black Dahlia Murder's Brandon Ellis.

As guitarists, we all deviate along different musical paths and forge our own unique sonic identities, but it seems we all start at the same block: Smoke on the Water - even note-demon Brandon Ellis. Although the BDM axeman certainly shreds it up slightly more than you may be used to hearing at your local guitar store...

When Ellis isn't tearing up stages and opening up pits with one of extreme metal's biggest bands, he likes to sit down and watch James Cameron's epic romance blockbuster Titanic, apparently. Watch as he delivers a high-gain, vibrato-heavy version of Celine Dion's iconic vocal line.

In the hands of the shred-master sits a Jackson Custom Shop Kelly electric guitar in a suitably metal - and suitably Verminous - green crackle finish.

The Black Dahlia Murder's new album Verminous is available now via Metal Blade Records.