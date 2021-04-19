Brian May plays Beethoven’s Ode to Joy for new single “uniting the Spanish music industry”

As we all know by now, Brian May has kept exceptionally busy during lockdown.

Now the Queen electric guitar legend and the man responsible for the greatest guitar solo of all time is back with another new jam, this one an electric guitar solo version of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, which is part of an epic new video, Himno a la Alegría.

The Himno a la Alegría single features a massive lineup of artists “uniting the Spanish music industry.”

“A stupendous event!,” May wrote on Instagram. “Beethoven’s Ode to Joy becomes Himno a la Alegría – with a dazzling array of talent. I was honored to be a guest! Congratulations to all! Bri”

You can hear May’s Ode to Joy solo at roughly 1:40 into the video, and for more information on Himno a la Alegría, head here.