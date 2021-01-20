Brian May reacts to Bohemian Rhapsody topping Total Guitar’s greatest solo of all time poll

Last year, Brian May edged out Jimi Hendrix to nab the top slot in Total Guitar and GuitarWorld.com’s greatest rock guitarist of all time reader’s poll.

Now the Queen electric guitar player been honored by the magazine’s readers once again, with Bohemian Rhapsody being crowned number one in the magazine’s 50 greatest solos of all time poll.

May, who bested Eddie Van Halen, David Gilmour and Jimmy Page to claim the top spot, responded to the award, writing on Instagram:

“The Greatest Guitar Solo of All Time ?!! Wow ... (gulp) ... BIG thanks, all yous very kind Total Guitar readers !!! I am not worthy, but it’s much appreciated.”

To see the full list of the 50 greatest solos of all time, check out the new issue of Total Guitar.

And if you’re interested in learning how to play the greatest solo of all time, Bri himself is here to show you.