Caparison joins forces with As I Lay Dying’s Nick Hipa for Angelus-NH signature model

Caparison has announced the Angelus-NH, a signature electric guitar for As I Lay Dying’s Nick Hipa.

Hipa’s model takes the Japanese company’s existing Angelus double-cut outline and makes a number of tweaks to bring it in line with his heavy ideals.

Chief among these changes are a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers (ceramic in the bridge, Alnico in the neck), with push/pulls on the volume and tone controls to adjust the pickups’ voice and high frequency tilt respectively.

(Image credit: Caparison Guitars)

There’s also the addition of a Schaller Tremolo S-FRT II locking tremolo.

The hand-crafted build boasts a mahogany-maple-mahogany body with 5A flamed maple top, with sustain and resonance bolstered by a set neck construction.

A transparent white gloss finish adorns the top, while the maple fretboard boasts oval inlays constructed from abalone and acrylic black.

The Angelus-NH is available to order from Caparison Guitars for $4,199.