Carlos Santana to Publish Memoir in 2014

Publisher Little, Brown and Company announced yesterday that guitar legend Carlos Santana is working on a memoir. The book, which is still untitled, will be published in English and Spanish in 2014.

What can we expect from Santana's memoirs? The press release that announced the news had this to say:

"Being recognized by all who hear a single note is a God-given miracle. This gift has been bestowed on a select few: Bob Marley, John Lennon, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, John Coltrane, Alice Coltrane, Stevie Ray Vaughan, John McLaughlin and, of course, Carlos Santana.

"As he tells his story, Carlos’ highest wish is to help readers discover the sanctity, grace, and divinity in themselves. This book is a testament to triumph, victory, and success. Carlos will share his memories of the immortals of music history: Miles Davis, B.B. King, Freddie King, Albert King, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Otis Rush, and Harry Belafonte, to name a few. Carlos will also share his stories about some of the people who have had a divine influence on his life, such as Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu."

Santana has won 10 Grammy awards, three Latin Grammys and has seen more than a dozen records go silver, gold and platinum. His latest album, the mostly instrumental Shape Shifter, was relased in May.