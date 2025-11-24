“I couldn't stop vomiting. The room wouldn't stop spinning”: Ritchie Blackmore issues health update after tour cancellation

Ritchie Blackmore has issued an update regarding his health issues that forced his tour with Blackmore’s Night to be cancelled last week.

A total of five shows were postponed. The news came in light of Blackmore’s recent health struggles, which have included recovering from a heart attack, gout, and back pain. In a new statement on Instagram, the guitar legend opened up on his most recent medical issues.

“I have a long history of lumbar and neck herniated discs,” Blackmore confirms. “Consequently, I would have back injections before a tour to help me over the pain. Recently, I have acquired debilitating migraines. They come and go very quickly. When I see the visual disturbance of these ocular migraines, I know they are coming.

“When we did the long drive from Pennsylvania to Newton, NJ [approx three hours], we were booked into a hotel that had a wedding party going all night in the corridors. There was no heat in the room, and the sheets were still damp. Which I assume culminated in me having a severe migraine attack,” he expands.

“I couldn't stop vomiting. The room wouldn't stop spinning, and I was extremely dizzy to the point of not being able to stand. An ambulance was called. I was taken to the hospital, and they gave me a CAT scan and other tests. They were very gracious. The doctors concluded that my official diagnosis was severe vertigo. The results continued for days on end.”

He adds that he’s undergoing further tests and consulting additional specialists as he works to get to the root of the issue.

“When one tours, you have a lot of people who have to be healthy,” he adds. “Unfortunately, I was the one who got hit this time. Hope to see you all one day again when I'm healthy.”

Guitar World wishes Ritchie Blackmore a speedy recovery.