Caroline Jones unleashes supercharged rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Big Love in Guitar World-exclusive premiere

Country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones has debuted a blistering reimagining of the classic Fleetwood Mac track Big Love, which will appear on her highly anticipated sophomore studio album.

The track itself, premiered today on Guitar World, sees Jones trade her trademark Tele twangs for fingerstyle acoustic guitar snaps as she takes on the lightning-fast lead licks found in Lindsey Buckingham’s live solo arrangement.

Joined in the studio by electric guitar player Derek Wells, drummer Nir Z, fiddle player Jason Roller and bass guitar maestro Tony Lucido, Jones wields her Godin Multiac Nylon String Natural HG to maximum effect, making light work of the rapid-fire right-hand fingerpicking patterns.

In reference to the progressive rock elements that Jones and Nir Z aimed to assimilate into the arrangement, the cover also reels off a slew of high-gain lead lines and blink-and-you’ll-miss them hi-hat rolls, all while Jones makes her way unfazed through the track’s formidable guitar part.

You can check out the song's accompanying music video – which features Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and Mark Hill on bass – below.

Of the track, Jones revealed, “This arrangement for Big Love is based on Lindsey Buckingham’s solo acoustic performances from his live albums. My good friend and collaborator, Nir Z, showed Lindsey’s solo version to me on tour a few years ago and basically dared me to try to the learn the guitar part!

“It is incredibly fast, technical and rhythmically complex,” she continued. “It took me months and months to learn it, bit by bit. I still don’t feel like I quite have it under my fingers all the time! And no one will ever play it like Lindsey.

“Over the summer months of 2019, Nir and I worked up a live arrangement of the song that incorporates progressive rock elements. The live reaction was explosive. Folks really seem to love the intensity of it, so we decided to record our version for my upcoming sophomore album.

“I’m very very proud of this production and arrangement. It is very different for me – intense, gritty, dark and wild.”

Big Love will feature alongside the already released single Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable) on the tracklist of her upcoming album – her second full-length studio effort – which is set to be released later this fall.

Elsewhere, Jones recently teamed up with Guitar World for an edition of Sick Riffs, in which she teaches the slide-tastic main lick of her track Tough Guys (Remix), taken from her 2019 EP, Chasin’ Me.