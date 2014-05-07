Carr Amplifiers Introduces Skylark Combo Guitar Amp

Carr Amplifiers has introduced the Skylark 1-12-inch Combo guitar amplifier.

From the company:

The Skylark idea began with our love and appreciation for classic home/student Sixties American amps such as the Harvard. These small/student amps deliver organic tube juice and vibe at real-world volumes, making them super-usable and super-satisfying.

Our Skylark takes this fun utility a giant leap forward. Reverb, a built-in power attenuator, a Hi/Low gain switch and the extended range presence control offer an incredible pallet of tones from the Skylark’s dove-tailed cabinet.

Features:

12 Watts full output - (Brilliant Power)

Built-in switchable variable attenuator 1.2 watts down to zero - (Ultra Useful)

Low/High Gain switch – mid-60s to Hot Rod - (Macho)

All tube Reverb - (Aquatic)

Extended range Mid control - (from Double Scoop to Bark)

Extended range Presence control - (Polite to Crystalline)

All NC yellow pine cabinet with floating baffle - (Solid Tone)

New Celestion A-type 12” American voiced speaker – (Dynamic)

Analysis Plus cable - (Super Conductive)

100% Point to Point wiring - Solen Aerospace Satellite power supply capacitors

Selected mixed resistor types - Custom Carr power/output transformers

Local made saddle leather handles – Cabinets built in house

Retail/Street: $2,390

Carr Amplifiers began in 1998 with an irresistible passion for hand-wired vacuum tube guitar amplifiers. We take inspiration from the classics of the Fifties and Sixties then imagine new features, refinements in tone, reliability and ease of operation.

For more about Carr, visit carramps.com.