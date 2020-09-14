Catalinbread unveils the Echoplex EP-3-emulating Epoch Boost preamp/buffer

Following up the Belle Epoch, a faithful recreation of the Maestro Echoplex EP-3, Catalinbread has announced the Epoch Boost, a preamp/buffer pedal modeled on the classic tape delay unit's highly regarded preamp.

Employing the same circuitry as the EP-3 itself - from its NOS Orange Drop capacitors to the output mixer stage that acts as a rudimentary frequency selector - Catalinbread says the Epoch Boost acts as a "mastering pedal", taking guitarists' base tones and outputting more sculpted versions. Just like a certain Eddie Van Halen used to do…

(Image credit: Catalinbread)

The pedal's boost control gives users just the EP-3's tone when rolled off, but offers up to 20dB of boost when cranked.

Drawing 2mA of power at 9V - and upped to 22V internally to capture the headroom of the original - the Epoch Boost is housed in a lightweight, compact chassis measuring 1.93" x 2.36" x 4.33" (H x W x D).

The pedal also includes a switchable hi-Z input buffer - intended for those who wish to use it as their only stompbox.

The Epoch Boost is available to preorder for $149, and launches on 23 September. For more information, head to Catalinbread.