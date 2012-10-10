CEC Amplification to Develop Johnny Hiland Signature Amplifier

CEC Amplification has announced that Nashville guitarist and Shrapnel recording artist Johnny Hiland is endorsing the line and will soon have his own signature amp.

"Like a lot of other guitar players, I've been in the search for the perfect amp fit for a very long time," Hiland said. "From the first note I played on a CEC amp, I was hooked and immediately started talking to Craig about doing a signature amp for me."

“I’m humbled and honored to have a player like Johnny on board,” said CEC founder Craig Wildenradt. "He’s an absolutely incredible talent and an all-around great person. I consider it a privilege to be working with him."

Hiland’s current rig is a CEC Brigand paired with a Suckerpunch 212 speaker cab. His signature amp will take form in a 212 combo configuration and will take cues from Brigand’s clean channel circuit, which now provides Hiland with a base tone that he finds to be inspiring on its own as well as a fantastic platform for his pedals.

Prototyping is starting now for Hiland’s signature amp, and a first iteration is expected around the beginning of 2013.

“I can't wait for my model to come out, and I can finally say with sincere confidence that my tone search is over," Hiland said. "I am so proud to be with CEC. Craig is a monster amp designer, and I look forward to sharing many years of fun and picking with him!"

For more information, visit cecamps.com.