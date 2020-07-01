Charvel debuts spec’d-up, sandblasted Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash

As part of its Summer NAMM electric guitar releases, Charvel has boarded the increasingly popular sandblasted finish train, with the Neon Pink-finished Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E.

As per much of Charvel’s range, this latest San Dimas Style 1 is spec’d up to the nines. The bolt-on maple neck is fitted with graphite-reinforcement rods for increased stability, while it boasts a “speed neck” profile for lightning quick playing, bolstered by rolled fingerboard edges and a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fretboard.

A pair of DiMarzio humbuckers fill the ash body’s pickup cavities: a Super Distortion DP100 in the bridge, and PAF Pro DP151 in the neck, both of which are coil-splittable via a push/pull switch on the volume control.

There’s also a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo and heel-mount truss rod thumbwheel for quick neck tweaks. The pink pickup bobbins are a nice touch, too.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E will set you back $1,099/£1,049 when it lands in October 2020. See Charvel Guitars for more info.