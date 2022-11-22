Charvel launches an EMG-loaded, progressive player’s dream of a signature model for James LaBrie guitarist Marco Sfogli

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The Italian virtuoso for PFM and Icefish has spec’d his guitar with a Purple Burst quilted maple top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo and much more besides

Charvel Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

First trailed back in June, Charvel has now officially launched Marco Sfogli’s signature guitar, the – word salad alert – Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM.

Former Ibanez signature artist Sfogli is the Italian virtuoso behind prog-metal outfits PFM and Icefish, not to mention guitarist for Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie, and he’s spec’d his instrument accordingly, with performance the number-one priority.

Image 1 of 2
Charvel Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

To that end, the guitar’s alder body features a scalloped lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel, allowing uncompromised access to the graphite-reinforced maple neck and fingerboard, which comes with a 12”-16” compound radius.

Of course, the body also comes capped with quilted maple finished in a succulent Transparent Purple Burst, topped off by a black pickguard and Strat-style knobs.

All of which makes the addition of the classic EMG SA/89 HSS configuration all the more stealthy. It’s more evidence of the company’s renewed interest in active pickups, which – along with Jim Root and Phil Sgrosso’s models – have featured on three Charvel signatures this year.

Additional tonal options come via a push/pull tone control for the bridge pickup, while a master volume and five-way pickup selector come as standard.

Floyd Rose’s 1000 Series double-locking tremolo also crops up for whammy thrills, while other neat touches include rolled fingerboard edges, Luminlay side dots and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

All in all, Sfogli’s take on the So-Cal looks to be a well-tooled, versatile design for metal through to mellower progressive moments – lest we forget that EMG SAs are David Gilmour’s active pickups of choice.

The – all together now – Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM is available now for $1,599. See Charvel Guitars (opens in new tab) for more info.

Image 1 of 3
Charvel Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).