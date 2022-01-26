Charvel treats its Pro-Mod electric guitars and basses to a host of new body wood options and fresh finishes

After lifting the lid on four new signature models for Sean Long, Satchel, Jake E Lee and Henrik Danhage, Charvel has doubled down in some style, introducing an astonishing number of new finishes and body wood options to its Pro-Mod line.

New additions include three DK24 colorways, three So-Cal Style 1s, three San Dimas Style 1s and two new San Dimas PJ bass guitars.

These Pro-Mod models, Charvel says, “epitomize sleek, advanced playability for the seasoned professional and the aspiring performer, blending sophisticated style with assertive tone for maximum playing enjoyment”.

It's a strong pitch, but how do these guitars' specs measure up? Let's take a closer look.

Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E Mahogany with Poplar Burl

The first of the three new DK24 additions is a double humbucker-equipped model, boasting a Dinky-sized mahogany body with a poplar burl top, sculpted shredder's cut heel and scalloped lower back bout for “seamless access to the upper registers”.

Other features include a pair of Seymour Duncan pickups – a Full Shred SH-10B in the bridge positions and an Alnico II Pro APH-1N in the neck – controlled by singular volume and tone controls and a five-way blade switch, a bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubber urethane finish on the back, and a 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 frets and offset white dot inlays and a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.

This one comes in a Desert Sand finish, and will retail at $1,099.99.

Pro-Mod DK24 HSS FR E

Next up, this Infinity Blue-finished DK24 model packs an HSS configuration, powered by a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups: a Full Shred SH-10B humbucker in the bridge, and Flat Strat SSL-6s in the middle and neck. These are controlled via single volume and tone controls and a five-way selector switch.

In terms of build, this model features a Dinky-sized alder body with a shredder's cut heel and a scalloped lower back bout, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge.

Price-wise, this guitar will also retail at $1,099.99.

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl

The pricier of the new DK24s – retailing at $1,299.99 – the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl sports an alder Dinky body with, you guessed it, a poplar burl top, a bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and, like its two fresh DK24 siblings, a 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 24 frets.

This guitar is powered by a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Full Shred SH-10B in the bridge position and an Alnico II Pro APH-1N in the neck – controlled by Strat-style skirt volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

Other features include Luminlay side dots and a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E

Previously available in a Satin Orange Blaze finish, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E now comes in a luxurious Satin Primer Gray.

It features an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and white dot inlays, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge.

Electronics include a Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 humbucker in the bridge position and a Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N in the neck, controlled by singular volume and tone knobs – the former of which has push/pull functionality for coil splitting – and a three-way blade switch.

The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E is priced at $999.99.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M

Touted as a “slick performer with modern features and a versatile sound”, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M boasts an alder body with a Platinum Pink finish, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Electronics include a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups: a TB-6 humbucker in the bridge, a Flat Strat SSL-6 single coil in the middle and a Distortion SH-6N humbucker in the neck. Controls include volume and tone knobs and a five-way blade switch.

This guitar will retail at $1,099.99.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M

Previously available in Satin Burgundy Mist, Satin Shell Pink, Snow White and Vintage White, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M now comes in a sleek new Gamera Black colorway.

Like other models in the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 line, this guitar sports an alder body and a bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, adding a 12"-16" compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

It also packs a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a TB-6 in the bridge position and a SH-6N in the neck – controlled by a coil-splittable volume knob, tone pot and a three-way blade switch.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system and a tortoiseshell pickguard. This guitar will be priced at $999.99.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT M

Heading up the new additions to the Pro-Mod San Dimas line is the new Style 1 HSS HT M. Sporting an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 frets and black dot inlays and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT M is designed for “dazzling high-speed playing”.

Tones come by way of a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JB TB-4 in the bridge position and a pair of Flat Strat SSL-6 single coils in the middle and neck – controlled by single volume and tone controls and a five-way blade switch.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT M will retail at $999.99.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M is now available in four finishes: Matte Blue Frost, Shell Pink, Snow White and a brand-new “flip-flop” Chameleon.

Specs include an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and an oiled finish on the back for playing comfort, 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem and a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers.

Price-wise, this one clocks in at $1,199.99.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E

New for 2022 on Charvel's Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E model are two fresh finishes: Lime Green Metallic and Miami Blue. They join the guitar's existing Gloss Black colorway.

As a refresher, this guitar sports an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 frets and white dot inlays, a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem and a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JB TB-4 in the bridge and an SH-1N in the neck. Controls include a coil-splittable volume pot, tone knob and a three-way blade switch.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E in these new finishes will retail at $999.99.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ V

Available in Metallic Black or Platinum Pearl, the five-string Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ V is designed for a “seasoned player who defies the status quo and demands more from a high-performance hot-rod bass”, and features an alder body, 34" scale length, bolt-on caramelized maple slim-C speed neck with graphite reinforcement, and a 12"-16" compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with 20 frets.

Pickups include a DiMarzio Area J DP551 in the bridge position and a split-coil P pickup in the middle. Controls include a master volume control with push/pull functionality to engage the built-in active three-band EQ circuit, as well as a pickup blend control.

Other features include a Charvel HiMass bridge, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and open-gear-tuners.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ V is priced at $1,099.99.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV

And finally, the four-string counterpart to the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ V, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV features most of the same specs – including an alder body, 34" scale length, bolt-on caramelized maple slim-C speed neck with graphite reinforcement, and a 12"-16" compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with 20 frets – and is also available in Metallic Black and Platinum Pearl.

Pickups in this model include a DiMarzio Model J DP123 in the bridge position and a split DiMarzio Model P DP 122 in the middle, controlled by a master volume control with push/pull functionality to engage the built-in active three-band EQ circuit, and a pickup blend control.

Like its five-string sibling, other features include a Charvel HiMass bridge, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and open-gear-tuners.

This bass guitar will retail at $999.99.