Charvel launches sleek, minimalist new Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut guitar

By Jackson Maxwell
published

With a natural satin finish, gold hardware and a trio of Seymour Duncans, this six-string looks to be an elegant-but-mean shred machine

Charvel's newly launched Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut guitar
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

Back in June, Charvel announced new finish options for four of its Pro-Mod Style 1 electric guitars.

Now, the company has launched the most understated (and possibly the best-looking) of those four instruments, the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut, to the market.

With a fully natural satin finish, gold hardware and ultra-simple control layout, this six-string looks to be an elegant-but-lean shred machine, so let's take a closer look.

A guitarist plays the Charvel Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut

(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

For starters, the newly released guitar features a Dinky mahogany body with a figured walnut top, a sculpted "shredder's cut" heel, and a scalloped lower back bout, for easy upper-fret access.

Its caramelized maple, bolt-on neck has graphite-reinforced rods, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, and a 25.5" caramelized maple fretboard with 22 jumbo frets and a 12"-16" compound radius.

The guitar is powered by a trio of Seymour Duncans – a Custom Hot Rails Strat SHR-1B in the bridge, Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the middle, and a Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil in the neck. These are at the mercy of individual volume and tone knobs, and a five-position blade pickup switch.

Elsewhere, the Charvel is outfitted with a Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast locking tuners, and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut. All hardware is finished, quite smartly, in gold.

Image 1 of 2
Charvel's newly launched Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut guitar
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

The Charvel Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut guitar is available now for $1,399. Its release comes two weeks after the launch of Charvel's first Jim Root signature model, and one week following the announcement of a new Charvel signature guitar for As I Lay Dying's Phil Sgrosso.

For more info on the model, visit Charvel (opens in new tab).

