Can you reverse the Oscars? Because they should all go to Chase Bliss’ MOOD MKII pedal demo

Chase Bliss Audio has announced the arrival of the MOOD MKII, an updated take on its ambient sampler and looper pedal. And it’s come alongside a promo video that elevates the humble pedal demo to high art.

The miniature masterpiece features a tiny living room, complete with models of a Tweed-era Fender guitar amp and Surf Green Stratocaster. This being the Citizen Kane of pedal promos, there are even some teeny tiny pedal-based Easter eggs to spot.

We’ve clocked a Chase Bliss Generation Loss, Old Blood Noise Endeavors Flat Light and Drolo FX Stamme[N] – the OBNE and Drolo being nods to Chase Bliss’ collaborators on the MOOD. There are some synths in there, too, but we’ll leave that to the relevant community to puzzle out. Check the clip out below...

We should discuss the pedal, too, of course. Like the original MOOD, which the firm acknowledges was a surprise hit, the MKII retains the core, interactive two-channel blend of sampler/looper and spatial effects. However, the new unit brings an updated design that sees “just about everything in the pedal, doubled.”

That means it’s now a full stereo pedal, the maximum loop length has been doubled and there’s a hold function on both channels, enabling freeze and sync options.

In addition, loops no longer degrade, there’s a noise-free clock and an updated reverb. Though, of course, this being Chase Bliss, you can undo all of that in favor of the classic modes, using the vast array of mini-toggles on the top of the unit.

Chase Bliss is emphasising that the MOOD MKII is currently in testing and only open for pre-orders.

However, if you fancy picking one up (for the sum of $399), head over to the Chase Bliss site (opens in new tab).