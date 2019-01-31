Check Out the Sterling by Music Man 2019 Guitar Lineup

In this new clip, Josh from Sterling by Music Man gives us the low-down on the company's latest offerings for 2019. You can watch the booth tour above and find out more below.

The long-awaited John Petrucci Majesty 7-string has arrived in the Sterling by Music Man line in the iconic Arctic Dream finish, featuring a mahogany set neck with unparalleled fret access, a 3-way pickup selector and a 12dB “Push-Push” Volume Control that provides one of the most innovative playing experiences. Additionally, two BFR-inspired shield-less models are also available in Pearl White and Purple Metallic.

The Valentine JV60T model is revamped with a new tremolo-equipped design, featuring the same great Mississippi Swamp Ash slab body, a 12dB “Push-Push” boost on the Volume Control, and a roasted maple neck/fretboard. Available in Toluca Lake Blue.

The Sterling by Music Man St. Vincent STV60HH model features a double humbucker configuration that delivers even more tonal variety to this unique design. The guitar includes a perfectly balanced mahogany body, rock maple neck with a bent steel vintage style tremolo, and an oversized 4+2 headstock. Available in two new finishes; Fiesta Red and Daphne Blue.

The popular Modern Classic Cutlass guitar has returned to Sterling by Music Man as the CT30, featuring a SSS or HSS pickup configuration with 5-way switching, vintage style tremolo, and an oversized 4+2 headstock. Available in Vintage Cream (HSS), Stealth Black (HSS), Charcoal Frost (SSS) and Daphne Blue (SSS).

The StingRay Ray34/35 features an all-new roasted maple neck, a 3-band active preamp, a modern contoured body and a bridge modeled after the iconic Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay. Available in Natural Swamp Ash, Black (Mahogany body), Neptune Blue (Quilted Maple), Island Burst (Quilted Maple) and Trans Black (Poplar Burl).

As the latest addition to the Sterling by Music Man bass lineup, the Ray34HH/35HH model features two Sterling by Music Man-designed humbucking pickups, an all-new roasted maple neck, and a 3-band active preamp delivering the signature "big and bold" StingRay sound with tonal versatility. Available in Pearl White and Stealth Black.

