Chickenfoot Announce 2012 Tour Dates in May and June

Chickenfoot -- Joe Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and fill-in drummer Kenny Aronoff -- have announced a 20-date North American tour that kicks off in May.

The Different Devil Tour, which is named after the band's current single, starts May 4 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and ends June 10 in Los Angeles. Chickenfoot are touring with Black Stone Cherry.

Official Chickenfoot drummer Chad Smith is still touring with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, so Aronoff will continue to fill in.

